All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4104 Marina Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
Houston, TX
4104 Marina Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:15 AM
1 of 37
4104 Marina Street
4104 Marina Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4104 Marina Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4104 Marina Street have any available units?
4104 Marina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4104 Marina Street currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Marina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Marina Street pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Marina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4104 Marina Street offer parking?
No, 4104 Marina Street does not offer parking.
Does 4104 Marina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Marina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Marina Street have a pool?
No, 4104 Marina Street does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Marina Street have accessible units?
No, 4104 Marina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Marina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Marina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Marina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Marina Street does not have units with air conditioning.
