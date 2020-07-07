All apartments in Houston
408 Eichwurzel Lane
408 Eichwurzel Lane

408 Eichwurzel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

408 Eichwurzel Lane, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
HONEY STOP THE CAR! THIS IS IT!! Check Out This 4Stry Fabulous 3/2.5/2 Home Ready For Move In! Gated Community* Very Large Spacious Rooms On The 1st Floor And 2nd Floor. On The 3rd Floor Is The Master Bedroom With A Walk-In Shower, Walk-In Closets, His & Her Sinks And Vanities, And A Jacuzzi setting bathtub* Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & Real Wood Stained Cabinets* Light & Bright Floor Plan With Walls Of Windows* Wood Floors* Ceiling Fans Through Out* Granite Counter Tops* Romantic Wood Burning Fireplace* Roof Top Patio Great For Entertaining And Enjoying Downtown's Skyline* FREE Stacked Washer/Dryer Included* Huge Storage Room On The 4th Floor* Ez Access To 45 & 610*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Eichwurzel Lane have any available units?
408 Eichwurzel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Eichwurzel Lane have?
Some of 408 Eichwurzel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Eichwurzel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
408 Eichwurzel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Eichwurzel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 408 Eichwurzel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 408 Eichwurzel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 408 Eichwurzel Lane offers parking.
Does 408 Eichwurzel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Eichwurzel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Eichwurzel Lane have a pool?
No, 408 Eichwurzel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 408 Eichwurzel Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 408 Eichwurzel Lane has accessible units.
Does 408 Eichwurzel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Eichwurzel Lane has units with dishwashers.

