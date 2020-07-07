408 Eichwurzel Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

HONEY STOP THE CAR! THIS IS IT!! Check Out This 4Stry Fabulous 3/2.5/2 Home Ready For Move In! Gated Community* Very Large Spacious Rooms On The 1st Floor And 2nd Floor. On The 3rd Floor Is The Master Bedroom With A Walk-In Shower, Walk-In Closets, His & Her Sinks And Vanities, And A Jacuzzi setting bathtub* Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & Real Wood Stained Cabinets* Light & Bright Floor Plan With Walls Of Windows* Wood Floors* Ceiling Fans Through Out* Granite Counter Tops* Romantic Wood Burning Fireplace* Roof Top Patio Great For Entertaining And Enjoying Downtown's Skyline* FREE Stacked Washer/Dryer Included* Huge Storage Room On The 4th Floor* Ez Access To 45 & 610*