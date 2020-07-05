All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4022 Levonshire

4022 Levonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4022 Levonshire Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a05c2930d6 ----
Nestled within highly established Woodshire, this cozy home is sure to delight. Not often seen, this home boasts a unique second floor garage apartment with it\'s own kitchen and bath. Perfect for visiting in-laws or college students! Upon entering you are dazzled with the unique architecture and full wall of windows in the living area providing lots of natural light. The open breakfast room and kitchen make this a perfect home for entertaining, while the large formal dining provides an intimate dining experience. The bright kitchen will be sure to impress with all of its storage and counter space. The hall bathroom has been recently updated and the spacious master bathroom has his/her sinks, Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Located perfectly within the loop, next to the Medical Center, this home has easy access to Interstate 610, and highways 90 and 59. This home is freshly cleaned and ready for immediate move-in! Come see it today, this unique charm will not last long!

One Year

2 Car Garage
Back Yard
Blinds
Breakfast Room
Cable
Carpet
Central Air
Ceramic Tile
City Water
Disposal
Dryer
Electric Dryer
Fence
Front Yard
Gas Heating
Hardwood Flooring
Heating
Internet Ready
No Fireplace
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Range
Washer
Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 Levonshire have any available units?
4022 Levonshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 Levonshire have?
Some of 4022 Levonshire's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 Levonshire currently offering any rent specials?
4022 Levonshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 Levonshire pet-friendly?
No, 4022 Levonshire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4022 Levonshire offer parking?
Yes, 4022 Levonshire offers parking.
Does 4022 Levonshire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4022 Levonshire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 Levonshire have a pool?
No, 4022 Levonshire does not have a pool.
Does 4022 Levonshire have accessible units?
No, 4022 Levonshire does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 Levonshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 4022 Levonshire does not have units with dishwashers.

