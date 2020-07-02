All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4011 E Lillian Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4011 E Lillian Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:49 PM

4011 E Lillian Street

4011 Lillian St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4011 Lillian St, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
new construction
WOW! ROOFTOP DECK and TWO living areas great for roomates!Fabulous almost new construction 4 story with a large covered rooftop deck with views of downtown. Four bedrooms each with ensuite bathrooms. Hardwoods in living and master. Two car garage with additional parking at front of unit. Walking distance to restaurants and Eleanor Tinsley Park.Will accept room mates. Agent is the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 E Lillian Street have any available units?
4011 E Lillian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 E Lillian Street have?
Some of 4011 E Lillian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 E Lillian Street currently offering any rent specials?
4011 E Lillian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 E Lillian Street pet-friendly?
No, 4011 E Lillian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4011 E Lillian Street offer parking?
Yes, 4011 E Lillian Street offers parking.
Does 4011 E Lillian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 E Lillian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 E Lillian Street have a pool?
No, 4011 E Lillian Street does not have a pool.
Does 4011 E Lillian Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4011 E Lillian Street has accessible units.
Does 4011 E Lillian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4011 E Lillian Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Dolce Midown
180 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Oaks of Westchase
2851 Wallingford Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Residence At The Heights
611 W Cavalcade St
Houston, TX 77009
Arrive River Oaks
2800 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr
Houston, TX 77074
Windsor Shepherd
611 Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston