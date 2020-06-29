All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

401 Hutcheson Street

401 Hutcheson Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 Hutcheson Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
garage
Great Location! Completely rehabbed 1930s bungalow in East Downtown. The home is one block from the rail line on Hutchins. Home has three bedrooms, an office/study, a large room at the back of the home that can be used as a gameroom, additional office, or a nursery. Large, kitchen, living, and dining areas. New fencing will be installed at front of property and between the garage apartments and home. Garage apartments are in the process of being rehabbed as well.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Hutcheson Street have any available units?
401 Hutcheson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 401 Hutcheson Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 Hutcheson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Hutcheson Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 Hutcheson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 401 Hutcheson Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 Hutcheson Street offers parking.
Does 401 Hutcheson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Hutcheson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Hutcheson Street have a pool?
No, 401 Hutcheson Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 Hutcheson Street have accessible units?
No, 401 Hutcheson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Hutcheson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Hutcheson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Hutcheson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Hutcheson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

