401 Hutcheson Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated game room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities game room garage

Great Location! Completely rehabbed 1930s bungalow in East Downtown. The home is one block from the rail line on Hutchins. Home has three bedrooms, an office/study, a large room at the back of the home that can be used as a gameroom, additional office, or a nursery. Large, kitchen, living, and dining areas. New fencing will be installed at front of property and between the garage apartments and home. Garage apartments are in the process of being rehabbed as well.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.