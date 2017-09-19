3930 Stanford Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Live in a modern home designed by renowned Architect Allen Bianchi. Who says that people can?t experience nature in the middle of town? The kitchen and master bedroom at 3930 Stanford have large horizontal windows with a dramatic exposure to a 100 year-old oak tree, making this home a place to escape, cool off, or brainstorm in peace. 3930 Stanford has high-end, thoughtfully design features, such as floor-to-ceiling doors that slide open as if they were never there, a wide open second floor with an accent wall and a rectangular fireplace, a long kitchen island to entertain guests, three walk-in closets, three storage closets, garage shelving, and even a balcony with a railing wide enough to fit a laptop for those who like working or partying \"al-fresco\". 3930 Stanford is within walking distance of great dining and entertainment venues. Make 3930 Stanford your home and turn casual living, dining, relaxing, entertaining and going to work a great experience.