Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3930 Stanford Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:21 PM

3930 Stanford Street

3930 Stanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Stanford Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Live in a modern home designed by renowned Architect Allen Bianchi. Who says that people can?t experience nature in the middle of town? The kitchen and master bedroom at 3930 Stanford have large horizontal windows with a dramatic exposure to a 100 year-old oak tree, making this home a place to escape, cool off, or brainstorm in peace. 3930 Stanford has high-end, thoughtfully design features, such as floor-to-ceiling doors that slide open as if they were never there, a wide open second floor with an accent wall and a rectangular fireplace, a long kitchen island to entertain guests, three walk-in closets, three storage closets, garage shelving, and even a balcony with a railing wide enough to fit a laptop for those who like working or partying \"al-fresco\". 3930 Stanford is within walking distance of great dining and entertainment venues. Make 3930 Stanford your home and turn casual living, dining, relaxing, entertaining and going to work a great experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Stanford Street have any available units?
3930 Stanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Stanford Street have?
Some of 3930 Stanford Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Stanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Stanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Stanford Street pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Stanford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3930 Stanford Street offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Stanford Street offers parking.
Does 3930 Stanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Stanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Stanford Street have a pool?
No, 3930 Stanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Stanford Street have accessible units?
No, 3930 Stanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Stanford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Stanford Street does not have units with dishwashers.

