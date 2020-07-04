3917 Gramercy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Amazing 3 story townhome in the Bellaire area! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Walking distance to Whole Foods and tons of great places to eat and shop! Situated at the end of the drive of Gramercy Court, this immaculate home has been meticulously cared for. An abundance of natural light floods the rooms. High ceilings and an open floor plan. The first floor contains two great sized bedrooms connected by a bathroom. Second floor living with huge living room, dining room and island kitchen! Relax on the balcony just off the living room or relax by your own gas log fireplace. The layout of the kitchen makes preparing meals a breeze. The master suite spans the entire 3rd floor and boasts the most incredible master closet - larger than most secondary bedrooms!!!! No HOA! Excellent schools! Call for your private tour today.