Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:49 PM

3917 Gramercy Street

3917 Gramercy Street · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Gramercy Street, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Amazing 3 story townhome in the Bellaire area! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Walking distance to Whole Foods and tons of great places to eat and shop! Situated at the end of the drive of Gramercy Court, this immaculate home has been meticulously cared for. An abundance of natural light floods the rooms. High ceilings and an open floor plan. The first floor contains two great sized bedrooms connected by a bathroom. Second floor living with huge living room, dining room and island kitchen! Relax on the balcony just off the living room or relax by your own gas log fireplace. The layout of the kitchen makes preparing meals a breeze. The master suite spans the entire 3rd floor and boasts the most incredible master closet - larger than most secondary bedrooms!!!! No HOA! Excellent schools! Call for your private tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Gramercy Street have any available units?
3917 Gramercy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Gramercy Street have?
Some of 3917 Gramercy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Gramercy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Gramercy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Gramercy Street pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Gramercy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3917 Gramercy Street offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Gramercy Street offers parking.
Does 3917 Gramercy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Gramercy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Gramercy Street have a pool?
No, 3917 Gramercy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Gramercy Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3917 Gramercy Street has accessible units.
Does 3917 Gramercy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Gramercy Street has units with dishwashers.

