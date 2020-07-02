Rent Calculator
3910 Ella Boulevard
3910 Ella Boulevard
3910 Ella Boulevard
Browse Similar Places
Location
3910 Ella Boulevard, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Excellent opportunity to live now and build later or build now. Can also be leased till you are ready to build. Excellent community that has many custom builds around the proximity to this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3910 Ella Boulevard have any available units?
3910 Ella Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 3910 Ella Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Ella Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Ella Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3910 Ella Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 3910 Ella Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3910 Ella Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3910 Ella Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 Ella Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Ella Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3910 Ella Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Ella Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3910 Ella Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Ella Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3910 Ella Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 Ella Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 Ella Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
