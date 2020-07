Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME PLUS STUDY, IN THE POPULAR COMMUNITY OF TAMARRON. HOME FEATURES TILE IN COMMON AREA, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, HIGH CEILINGS, OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH UPSTAIRS GAME ROOM AND MEDIA ROOM, LARGE BACKYARD WITH PATIO, SPRINKLER SYSTEM. GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING, DINING, AND ENTERTAINMENT. HOME IS PARTIALLY FURNISHED. YOU WANT TO SEE THIS ONE SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!