Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Completely renovated Townhome in the Heart of Memorial! - Only 5 minutes away of Memorial City mall come and see this amazing 3 Bedroom, 3 bathroom town home that has been completely renovated. It offers an open space which integrates the kitchen with the interior patio and dining area. This is great for a family or business professional looking for a great home in the Memorial area.



