3843 Tanglewilde Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:10 PM

3843 Tanglewilde Street

3843 Tanglewilde Street · No Longer Available
Location

3843 Tanglewilde Street, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Location, Location, Location! This large and spacious two-story 3 Bedroom condo is situated in the gated Brandy Creek Subdivision. Easy access to 59, Beltway 8, Galleria, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping centers! This 1600 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story, end unit townhome located in the back of the property. Fridge, full-size washer & dryer included. Largest floorplan in the complex! Master BR & 1 bath down;2 BRs up w/full bath. Slate entry, 2-story living area w/wood laminate floors, fireplace, bar & great storage. Gated front patio & spacious wrap-around back patio.1 assigned carport space & 1 open parking spot inside complex allowed per unit. Water and trash p/up incl. Give us a call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 Tanglewilde Street have any available units?
3843 Tanglewilde Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3843 Tanglewilde Street have?
Some of 3843 Tanglewilde Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 Tanglewilde Street currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Tanglewilde Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Tanglewilde Street pet-friendly?
No, 3843 Tanglewilde Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3843 Tanglewilde Street offer parking?
Yes, 3843 Tanglewilde Street offers parking.
Does 3843 Tanglewilde Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3843 Tanglewilde Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Tanglewilde Street have a pool?
No, 3843 Tanglewilde Street does not have a pool.
Does 3843 Tanglewilde Street have accessible units?
No, 3843 Tanglewilde Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Tanglewilde Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 Tanglewilde Street does not have units with dishwashers.

