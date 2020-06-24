3843 Tanglewilde Street

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! This large and spacious two-story 3 Bedroom condo is situated in the gated Brandy Creek Subdivision. Easy access to 59, Beltway 8, Galleria, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping centers! This 1600 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story, end unit townhome located in the back of the property. Fridge, full-size washer & dryer included. Largest floorplan in the complex! Master BR & 1 bath down;2 BRs up w/full bath. Slate entry, 2-story living area w/wood laminate floors, fireplace, bar & great storage. Gated front patio & spacious wrap-around back patio.1 assigned carport space & 1 open parking spot inside complex allowed per unit. Water and trash p/up incl. Give us a call today to schedule your showing!