Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:19 PM

Location

3819 Centerplaza Dr, Houston, TX 77007
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f1b2b57091 ---- Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 story townhome on a gated drive with a private garden and patio! Live in the city in the most dynamic neighborhood in Houston and within short distance of clubs, restaurants, shopping, Memorial Park & the fabulous Buffalo Bayou Park. This charming, hard to find 2 story townhome has rich stained hardwood floors,granite counters and stained wood finishes. Abundant storage in the kitchen with great work surface. You will love the open floor plan great for entertaining. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 3819 Centerplaza Dr have any available units?
3819 Centerplaza Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 Centerplaza Dr have?
Some of 3819 Centerplaza Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Centerplaza Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Centerplaza Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Centerplaza Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 Centerplaza Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3819 Centerplaza Dr offer parking?
No, 3819 Centerplaza Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3819 Centerplaza Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Centerplaza Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Centerplaza Dr have a pool?
No, 3819 Centerplaza Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Centerplaza Dr have accessible units?
No, 3819 Centerplaza Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Centerplaza Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3819 Centerplaza Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
