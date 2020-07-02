3819 Centerplaza Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f1b2b57091 ---- Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 story townhome on a gated drive with a private garden and patio! Live in the city in the most dynamic neighborhood in Houston and within short distance of clubs, restaurants, shopping, Memorial Park & the fabulous Buffalo Bayou Park. This charming, hard to find 2 story townhome has rich stained hardwood floors,granite counters and stained wood finishes. Abundant storage in the kitchen with great work surface. You will love the open floor plan great for entertaining. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA