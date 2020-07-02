All apartments in Houston
3811 Fox St.

Location

3811 Fox St, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Please email "leasing@condesaproperty.com" to request additional information or to schedule a tour.
Welcome Home! Beautiful 1930 remodel located in the historic East End. You are greeted by a large covered patio / front porch which opens into a classic living floor plan. Updated flooring and tons of natural lighting can be found throughout the house. Kitchen showcases new cabinetry with a full set of stainless appliances. Bedrooms are sized well and contain plenty of space. The backyard is a great place to entertain family and friends and backs up to a wonderful walking trail directly behind, perfect for an evening walk with the kids or pets. New fencing in the back really ties this gem together. Close to the original Ninfa's on Navigation, Voodoo Queen and Moontower Inn. Hurry, this one's going to go quick! Central A/C is installed in 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Fox St. have any available units?
3811 Fox St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 Fox St. have?
Some of 3811 Fox St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 Fox St. currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Fox St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Fox St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 Fox St. is pet friendly.
Does 3811 Fox St. offer parking?
No, 3811 Fox St. does not offer parking.
Does 3811 Fox St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 Fox St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Fox St. have a pool?
No, 3811 Fox St. does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Fox St. have accessible units?
No, 3811 Fox St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Fox St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3811 Fox St. does not have units with dishwashers.

