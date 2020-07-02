3811 Fox St.

Amenities

Please email "leasing@condesaproperty.com" to request additional information or to schedule a tour.

Welcome Home! Beautiful 1930 remodel located in the historic East End. You are greeted by a large covered patio / front porch which opens into a classic living floor plan. Updated flooring and tons of natural lighting can be found throughout the house. Kitchen showcases new cabinetry with a full set of stainless appliances. Bedrooms are sized well and contain plenty of space. The backyard is a great place to entertain family and friends and backs up to a wonderful walking trail directly behind, perfect for an evening walk with the kids or pets. New fencing in the back really ties this gem together. Close to the original Ninfa's on Navigation, Voodoo Queen and Moontower Inn. Hurry, this one's going to go quick! Central A/C is installed in 2018