3809 N Braeswood Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center conference room carport clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe elevator gym parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite internet access package receiving

We've finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Multiple High-Speed Internet and Cable Connections



Granite Countertops



Air Conditioner



Carpeting



Dishwasher



Disposal



Extra Storage



Hardwood Floors



Microwave



Patio/Balcony



Refrigerator



Wheelchair Access



Undermount Sinks



Private Two-Car Garages



Oversized Master Baths



Soaking Tubs



Separate Enclosed Showers



Ceramic Tile Flooring



Bathroom Vanities



Spacious Walk-in Closets



Stainless Steel Appliances



Italian Porcelain Tile Floors



Custom-Stained Wood Cabinets



Custom Trim



Crown Molding



9- or 10-Foot Ceilings



Built-In Computer Niches



Built-in Bookcases



Ceiling Fans



French Doors



Wood-Grain Plank Flooring



Programmable Thermostats



2-Inch Window Blinds



In-Home Washers and Dryers



Intrusion Alarms



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Online Payments Available



Private Guest Suite



Package Receiving



Bike Racks



Clubhouse



Controlled Access/Gated



Courtyard



Covered Parking



Elevator



Free Weights



Garage



Group Exercise



Housekeeping



On-Site Maintenance



On-Site Management



Public Transportation



Recycling



Spanish Speaking Staff



Internet Café and Lounge



Retreat-Style Swimming Pool



Barbecue Grills



Recreation Room with Billiards and Shuffleboard



Newly-Designed Exercise Facility



Private Conference Room



Executive Business Center



Impeccably Landscaped Grounds



Package Lockers



_______________________________________



Looking for that new apartment?



Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?



Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info