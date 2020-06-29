All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3809 N Braeswood Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3809 N Braeswood Blvd
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

3809 N Braeswood Blvd

3809 North Braeswood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Braeswood Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3809 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest suite
internet access
package receiving
We've finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Multiple High-Speed Internet and Cable Connections

Granite Countertops

Air Conditioner

Carpeting

Dishwasher

Disposal

Extra Storage

Hardwood Floors

Microwave

Patio/Balcony

Refrigerator

Wheelchair Access

Undermount Sinks

Private Two-Car Garages

Oversized Master Baths

Soaking Tubs

Separate Enclosed Showers

Ceramic Tile Flooring

Bathroom Vanities

Spacious Walk-in Closets

Stainless Steel Appliances

Italian Porcelain Tile Floors

Custom-Stained Wood Cabinets

Custom Trim

Crown Molding

9- or 10-Foot Ceilings

Built-In Computer Niches

Built-in Bookcases

Ceiling Fans

French Doors

Wood-Grain Plank Flooring

Programmable Thermostats

2-Inch Window Blinds

In-Home Washers and Dryers

Intrusion Alarms

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Online Payments Available

Private Guest Suite

Package Receiving

Bike Racks

Clubhouse

Controlled Access/Gated

Courtyard

Covered Parking

Elevator

Free Weights

Garage

Group Exercise

Housekeeping

On-Site Maintenance

On-Site Management

Public Transportation

Recycling

Spanish Speaking Staff

Internet Café and Lounge

Retreat-Style Swimming Pool

Barbecue Grills

Recreation Room with Billiards and Shuffleboard

Newly-Designed Exercise Facility

Private Conference Room

Executive Business Center

Impeccably Landscaped Grounds

Package Lockers

_______________________________________

Looking for that new apartment?

Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?

Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 N Braeswood Blvd have any available units?
3809 N Braeswood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 N Braeswood Blvd have?
Some of 3809 N Braeswood Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 N Braeswood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3809 N Braeswood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 N Braeswood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3809 N Braeswood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3809 N Braeswood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3809 N Braeswood Blvd offers parking.
Does 3809 N Braeswood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3809 N Braeswood Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 N Braeswood Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3809 N Braeswood Blvd has a pool.
Does 3809 N Braeswood Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 3809 N Braeswood Blvd has accessible units.
Does 3809 N Braeswood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 N Braeswood Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Park of Westchase
9801 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Addicks Stone Village
15426 Addicks Stone Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034
San Brisas
2020 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
22Hundred
2200 North Sam Houston Parkway E
Houston, TX 77038

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston