3809 N Braeswood Blvd

Amenities
We've finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.
Apartment Amenities
Multiple High-Speed Internet and Cable Connections
Granite Countertops
Air Conditioner
Carpeting
Dishwasher
Disposal
Extra Storage
Hardwood Floors
Microwave
Patio/Balcony
Refrigerator
Wheelchair Access
Undermount Sinks
Private Two-Car Garages
Oversized Master Baths
Soaking Tubs
Separate Enclosed Showers
Ceramic Tile Flooring
Bathroom Vanities
Spacious Walk-in Closets
Stainless Steel Appliances
Italian Porcelain Tile Floors
Custom-Stained Wood Cabinets
Custom Trim
Crown Molding
9- or 10-Foot Ceilings
Built-In Computer Niches
Built-in Bookcases
Ceiling Fans
French Doors
Wood-Grain Plank Flooring
Programmable Thermostats
2-Inch Window Blinds
In-Home Washers and Dryers
Intrusion Alarms
Community Amenities
Online Payments Available
Private Guest Suite
Package Receiving
Bike Racks
Clubhouse
Controlled Access/Gated
Courtyard
Covered Parking
Elevator
Free Weights
Garage
Group Exercise
Housekeeping
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Public Transportation
Recycling
Spanish Speaking Staff
Internet Café and Lounge
Retreat-Style Swimming Pool
Barbecue Grills
Recreation Room with Billiards and Shuffleboard
Newly-Designed Exercise Facility
Private Conference Room
Executive Business Center
Impeccably Landscaped Grounds
Package Lockers
