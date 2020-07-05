All apartments in Houston
3803 Purdue Street
3803 Purdue Street

3803 Purdue Street · No Longer Available
Location

3803 Purdue Street, Houston, TX 77005
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
Stunning custom home on expansive corner lot with sophisticated finishes. Chefs kitchen updated in 2019 with premium Italian Calacatta marble countertops, perfect for entertaining. Spacious, elegant master bedroom with hardwood floors, breathtaking chandelier, outdoor balcony patio, perfect for relaxing. Beautifully renovated master bathroom in 2018 with premium Italian Carrara marble tile throughout, luxurious Finnleo sauna. Restoration Hardware lighting fixtures in main rooms. Transitional/Mediterranean style with flowing open floor plan, high ceilings, lots of large windows & natural light with manicured grounds & mature oak trees, this home is a true oasis in the city. Features a grand entryway, energy-efficient tile roof & 3-car garage. Sought-after pocket neighborhood zoned to West University schools and close to the Texas Medical Center. Your dream home awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Purdue Street have any available units?
3803 Purdue Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 Purdue Street have?
Some of 3803 Purdue Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 Purdue Street currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Purdue Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Purdue Street pet-friendly?
No, 3803 Purdue Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3803 Purdue Street offer parking?
Yes, 3803 Purdue Street offers parking.
Does 3803 Purdue Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3803 Purdue Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Purdue Street have a pool?
No, 3803 Purdue Street does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Purdue Street have accessible units?
No, 3803 Purdue Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Purdue Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 Purdue Street has units with dishwashers.

