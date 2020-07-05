3803 Purdue Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub sauna

Stunning custom home on expansive corner lot with sophisticated finishes. Chefs kitchen updated in 2019 with premium Italian Calacatta marble countertops, perfect for entertaining. Spacious, elegant master bedroom with hardwood floors, breathtaking chandelier, outdoor balcony patio, perfect for relaxing. Beautifully renovated master bathroom in 2018 with premium Italian Carrara marble tile throughout, luxurious Finnleo sauna. Restoration Hardware lighting fixtures in main rooms. Transitional/Mediterranean style with flowing open floor plan, high ceilings, lots of large windows & natural light with manicured grounds & mature oak trees, this home is a true oasis in the city. Features a grand entryway, energy-efficient tile roof & 3-car garage. Sought-after pocket neighborhood zoned to West University schools and close to the Texas Medical Center. Your dream home awaits!