3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228

Houston Luxury Apartments

Nestled in the charming Greenway Plaza neighborhood right on the edge of Downtown Houston Tx, Pearl Greenways Houston luxury apartments are the perfect place to call home. Pearl Greenways excellent location puts you in the middle of it all. Convenient to West University, the Museum District and the Texas Medical Center, Pearl Greenway is within walking distance to all of your lifestyle conveniences, restaurants, retail locations and movie theaters. Surrounded by natural beauty and situated in a vibrant urban community Pearl Greenway has everything you need to keep you going day and night. With the Galleria, Highland Village, River Oaks and Upper Kirby as your neighbors, youre surrounded by the best of Houston.



New amazing apartment , fully furnished , excellent location in a new complex .

swimming pools , gym , business center all included ,



the apartment has kitchen and house wares so youll need to bring only your cloths .

all bills paid and no hidden fees only rent.