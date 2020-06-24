All apartments in Houston
3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228

3788 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3788 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

all utils included
parking
gym
pool
business center
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
media room
Houston Luxury Apartments
Nestled in the charming Greenway Plaza neighborhood right on the edge of Downtown Houston Tx, Pearl Greenways Houston luxury apartments are the perfect place to call home. Pearl Greenways excellent location puts you in the middle of it all. Convenient to West University, the Museum District and the Texas Medical Center, Pearl Greenway is within walking distance to all of your lifestyle conveniences, restaurants, retail locations and movie theaters. Surrounded by natural beauty and situated in a vibrant urban community Pearl Greenway has everything you need to keep you going day and night. With the Galleria, Highland Village, River Oaks and Upper Kirby as your neighbors, youre surrounded by the best of Houston.

New amazing apartment , fully furnished , excellent location in a new complex .
swimming pools , gym , business center all included ,

the apartment has kitchen and house wares so youll need to bring only your cloths .
all bills paid and no hidden fees only rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 have any available units?
3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 have?
Some of 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228's amenities include all utils included, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 currently offering any rent specials?
3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 pet-friendly?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 offer parking?
Yes, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 offers parking.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 have a pool?
Yes, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 has a pool.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 have accessible units?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1228 does not have units with dishwashers.

