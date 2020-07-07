Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 concierge online portal

3727 Kildare Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 2818949111 to schedule a showing!



*** SECTION 8 WELCOME!!! ***



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1400

Security Deposit: $1200

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2092

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove



Extras: Hey! Check out this nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home priced to lease today! Its large, vaulted ceiling living room features a lovely fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, it even includes a stove. The utility room is conveniently inside the property. Open roomy bedrooms have additional storage space. Its large, open front yard will delight you. Also, it has a great location just minutes away from Sam Houston, William Hobby Airport & Clear Creek Golf Club. Don't wait! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



