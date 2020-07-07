Amenities
3727 Kildare Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 2818949111 to schedule a showing!
*** SECTION 8 WELCOME!!! ***
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2092
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove
Extras: Hey! Check out this nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home priced to lease today! Its large, vaulted ceiling living room features a lovely fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, it even includes a stove. The utility room is conveniently inside the property. Open roomy bedrooms have additional storage space. Its large, open front yard will delight you. Also, it has a great location just minutes away from Sam Houston, William Hobby Airport & Clear Creek Golf Club. Don't wait! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
