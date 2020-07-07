All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3727 Kildare Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3727 Kildare Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:28 AM

3727 Kildare Dr

3727 Kildare Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3727 Kildare Drive, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

pet friendly
concierge
fireplace
extra storage
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
concierge
online portal
3727 Kildare Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 2818949111 to schedule a showing!

*** SECTION 8 WELCOME!!! ***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2092
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove

Extras: Hey! Check out this nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home priced to lease today! Its large, vaulted ceiling living room features a lovely fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, it even includes a stove. The utility room is conveniently inside the property. Open roomy bedrooms have additional storage space. Its large, open front yard will delight you. Also, it has a great location just minutes away from Sam Houston, William Hobby Airport & Clear Creek Golf Club. Don't wait! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5004788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 Kildare Dr have any available units?
3727 Kildare Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3727 Kildare Dr have?
Some of 3727 Kildare Dr's amenities include pet friendly, concierge, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 Kildare Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3727 Kildare Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 Kildare Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3727 Kildare Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3727 Kildare Dr offer parking?
No, 3727 Kildare Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3727 Kildare Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3727 Kildare Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 Kildare Dr have a pool?
No, 3727 Kildare Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3727 Kildare Dr have accessible units?
No, 3727 Kildare Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 Kildare Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3727 Kildare Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
The Morgan
2401 Westridge Street
Houston, TX 77054
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy
Houston, TX 77058
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street
Houston, TX 77009
Twin Pines
1109 W 25th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston