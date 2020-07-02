All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:49 AM

3712 Averill St

3712 Averill Street · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Averill Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Property was remodeled in 2011! Hardwood floors were refinished, entire interior was repainted. Cental AC/Heat was installed, kitchen was remodeled with new cabinet fronts, new countertops, new sink, new appliances, crown moldings, ceiling fan, light fixtures and more! Also bathroom was remodeled...tub was replaced, all new tile, new cabinet fronts, counters and hardware, sink, faucet, mirror & more. All new interior doors! New overhead garage door, new front & back doors, all new bars & blinds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Averill St have any available units?
3712 Averill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 Averill St have?
Some of 3712 Averill St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Averill St currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Averill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Averill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 Averill St is pet friendly.
Does 3712 Averill St offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Averill St offers parking.
Does 3712 Averill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Averill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Averill St have a pool?
No, 3712 Averill St does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Averill St have accessible units?
No, 3712 Averill St does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Averill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Averill St has units with dishwashers.

