3712 Averill St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Property was remodeled in 2011! Hardwood floors were refinished, entire interior was repainted. Cental AC/Heat was installed, kitchen was remodeled with new cabinet fronts, new countertops, new sink, new appliances, crown moldings, ceiling fan, light fixtures and more! Also bathroom was remodeled...tub was replaced, all new tile, new cabinet fronts, counters and hardware, sink, faucet, mirror & more. All new interior doors! New overhead garage door, new front & back doors, all new bars & blinds!