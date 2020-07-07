3702 Louvre Lane

Amenities

Lovely, traditional home nestled on a splendid lot within the 24-7 guard-gated, Royal Oaks Country Club community! This amazing design features a grand 2-story foyer with wrought-iron staircase, open kitchen/living concept, wood flooring throughout, secluded downstairs study, spacious formal dining room & butlers pantry. Charming island kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, commercial-grade gas cooktop, cozy breakfast room, tile flooring and beautiful cabinetry. Downstairs Master Suite overlooks the tranquil backyard and features high ceilings and wood flooring. Fantastic outdoor living area with expansive covered patio, outdoor kitchen, and wide-open lawn with no immediate back neighbors. Tranquil, park-like setting that creates a relaxing & serene atmosphere. Extraordinary location that all can enjoy...Welcome home!