Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

3702 Louvre Lane

3702 Louvre Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3702 Louvre Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Lovely, traditional home nestled on a splendid lot within the 24-7 guard-gated, Royal Oaks Country Club community! This amazing design features a grand 2-story foyer with wrought-iron staircase, open kitchen/living concept, wood flooring throughout, secluded downstairs study, spacious formal dining room & butlers pantry. Charming island kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, commercial-grade gas cooktop, cozy breakfast room, tile flooring and beautiful cabinetry. Downstairs Master Suite overlooks the tranquil backyard and features high ceilings and wood flooring. Fantastic outdoor living area with expansive covered patio, outdoor kitchen, and wide-open lawn with no immediate back neighbors. Tranquil, park-like setting that creates a relaxing & serene atmosphere. Extraordinary location that all can enjoy...Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 Louvre Lane have any available units?
3702 Louvre Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3702 Louvre Lane have?
Some of 3702 Louvre Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 Louvre Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3702 Louvre Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 Louvre Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3702 Louvre Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3702 Louvre Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3702 Louvre Lane offers parking.
Does 3702 Louvre Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 Louvre Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 Louvre Lane have a pool?
No, 3702 Louvre Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3702 Louvre Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3702 Louvre Lane has accessible units.
Does 3702 Louvre Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3702 Louvre Lane has units with dishwashers.

