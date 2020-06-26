All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3668 Main Plaza Drive

3668 Main Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3668 Main Plaza Drive, Houston, TX 77025
South Main

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
One-of-a-kind sought after Contemporary Main Plaza Townhome, gated community. Hardwoods in main living area, granite countertops in kitchen and all baths. Water softener system, tankless H20 water heater, solar screen solar roof paneling, plantation shutters. 1st floor has bedroom suite, with closet, full bath and french doors that opens to an unique patio oasis for those star gazing Texas nights, outdoor kitchen granite counter top, covered seating area, celling fans, solar powered auto lights, flat screen mount. 2nd floor living area with fire place, Desk, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, laundry and 1/2 bath. High ceiling in living area, solar screen panels. 3rd floor has large master suite, master suite bath has dual vanities, large shower with seat, jet tub and master closet with plenty of built ins. Minutes from Medical Center and Metro Train Park and Ride. Call Now for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3668 Main Plaza Drive have any available units?
3668 Main Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3668 Main Plaza Drive have?
Some of 3668 Main Plaza Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3668 Main Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3668 Main Plaza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3668 Main Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3668 Main Plaza Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3668 Main Plaza Drive offer parking?
No, 3668 Main Plaza Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3668 Main Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3668 Main Plaza Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3668 Main Plaza Drive have a pool?
No, 3668 Main Plaza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3668 Main Plaza Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3668 Main Plaza Drive has accessible units.
Does 3668 Main Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3668 Main Plaza Drive has units with dishwashers.

