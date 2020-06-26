3668 Main Plaza Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

One-of-a-kind sought after Contemporary Main Plaza Townhome, gated community. Hardwoods in main living area, granite countertops in kitchen and all baths. Water softener system, tankless H20 water heater, solar screen solar roof paneling, plantation shutters. 1st floor has bedroom suite, with closet, full bath and french doors that opens to an unique patio oasis for those star gazing Texas nights, outdoor kitchen granite counter top, covered seating area, celling fans, solar powered auto lights, flat screen mount. 2nd floor living area with fire place, Desk, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, laundry and 1/2 bath. High ceiling in living area, solar screen panels. 3rd floor has large master suite, master suite bath has dual vanities, large shower with seat, jet tub and master closet with plenty of built ins. Minutes from Medical Center and Metro Train Park and Ride. Call Now for appointment.