3661 Washington Ave #1000.

We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!
Let us reminisce of more innocent times. When news was just boring rather than fake. When string cheese was a viable lunch item. When video games involved saving princesses. Before that president (of your local intramural kickball league) that you really don't like came to power. Let your mind swim in the simpler days when you could just scroll through 2 to 3 cable channels before giving up and playing basketball outside. Ah. The good ol days. Similarly, may this fabulous modern houston apartment remind of these innocent days. With it's red brick walls, it's leather seated movie theatre, and cool jungle gym playground thing. Come check it out!
Apartment Amenities
Studio, one, and two-bedroom plans in a variety of unique layouts
Open concept gourmet kitchens
Stainless steel appliance package with side-by-side refrigerator and gas ranges
Spacious frameless kitchen cabinets with soft closing features
Quartz countertops with subway tile backsplash
Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout
Spa-inspired bathrooms with backlit mirrors
Full-size front-loading washers and gas dryers
Energy efficient lighting
Solar shades
Expansive walk-in closets with custom built wood shelving
TV wall mount capability in living room
Keyless door entry systems and USB charging ports
Select units feature: floor-to-ceiling windows, wine chillers, frameless glass showers, private balconies, laundry rooms and art niches featuring tech centers
Community Amenities
H-E-B Buffalo Heights and The Roastery
Bike storage room featuring fix-it center
Amazon Hub Apartment Locker
Inviting resident lounge featuring a demonstration kitchen with entertainment areas and SMART TVs
Executive conference/dining room
Resort style pool with tiered sun shelves, grilling area and private chaise loungers
On-site 24-hour fitness center featuring private yoga room and Wellbeats virtual classes
Courtyard featuring firepit, grilling areas, dining and green space with outdoor games
Outdoor covered TV lounge featuring conversational seating areas and 360-degree fire-pit
Controlled-access parking garage with reserved parking available and electric car charging stations
Pet-friendly community with dog spa
Furnished guest suite
Smoke-free community
Creative offices and retail