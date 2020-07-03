3661 Washington Ave #1000.

All apartments in Houston
Location

3661 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
car charging
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest suite
hot tub
key fob access
media room
yoga
Looking for a new apartment?

  We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!

__________________________________
  Let us reminisce of more innocent times. When news was just boring rather than fake. When string cheese was a viable lunch item. When video games involved saving princesses. Before that president (of your local intramural kickball league) that you really don't like came to power. Let your mind swim in the simpler days when you could just scroll through 2 to 3 cable channels before giving up and playing basketball outside. Ah. The good ol days. Similarly, may this fabulous modern houston apartment remind of these innocent days. With it's red brick walls, it's leather seated movie theatre, and cool jungle gym playground thing. Come check it out!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Studio, one, and two-bedroom plans in a variety of unique layouts

Open concept gourmet kitchens

Stainless steel appliance package with side-by-side refrigerator and gas ranges

Spacious frameless kitchen cabinets with soft closing features

Quartz countertops with subway tile backsplash

Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout

Spa-inspired bathrooms with backlit mirrors

Full-size front-loading washers and gas dryers

Energy efficient lighting

Solar shades

Expansive walk-in closets with custom built wood shelving

TV wall mount capability in living room

Keyless door entry systems and USB charging ports

Select units feature: floor-to-ceiling windows, wine chillers, frameless glass showers, private balconies, laundry rooms and art niches featuring tech centers

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  H-E-B Buffalo Heights and The Roastery

Bike storage room featuring fix-it center

Amazon Hub Apartment Locker

Inviting resident lounge featuring a demonstration kitchen with entertainment areas and SMART TVs

Executive conference/dining room

Resort style pool with tiered sun shelves, grilling area and private chaise loungers

On-site 24-hour fitness center featuring private yoga room and Wellbeats virtual classes

Courtyard featuring firepit, grilling areas, dining and green space with outdoor games

Outdoor covered TV lounge featuring conversational seating areas and 360-degree fire-pit

Controlled-access parking garage with reserved parking available and electric car charging stations

Pet-friendly community with dog spa

Furnished guest suite

Smoke-free community

Creative offices and retail

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3661 Washington Ave #1000 have any available units?
3661 Washington Ave #1000 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3661 Washington Ave #1000 have?
Some of 3661 Washington Ave #1000's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 Washington Ave #1000 currently offering any rent specials?
3661 Washington Ave #1000 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 Washington Ave #1000 pet-friendly?
No, 3661 Washington Ave #1000 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3661 Washington Ave #1000 offer parking?
Yes, 3661 Washington Ave #1000 offers parking.
Does 3661 Washington Ave #1000 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3661 Washington Ave #1000 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 Washington Ave #1000 have a pool?
Yes, 3661 Washington Ave #1000 has a pool.
Does 3661 Washington Ave #1000 have accessible units?
Yes, 3661 Washington Ave #1000 has accessible units.
Does 3661 Washington Ave #1000 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3661 Washington Ave #1000 does not have units with dishwashers.

