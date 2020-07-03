3661 Washington Ave #1000.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court car charging carport clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite hot tub key fob access media room yoga

We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment.



Let us reminisce of more innocent times. When news was just boring rather than fake. When string cheese was a viable lunch item. When video games involved saving princesses. Before that president (of your local intramural kickball league) that you really don't like came to power. Let your mind swim in the simpler days when you could just scroll through 2 to 3 cable channels before giving up and playing basketball outside. Ah. The good ol days. Similarly, may this fabulous modern houston apartment remind of these innocent days. With it's red brick walls, it's leather seated movie theatre, and cool jungle gym playground thing. Come check it out!



Apartment Amenities



Studio, one, and two-bedroom plans in a variety of unique layouts



Open concept gourmet kitchens



Stainless steel appliance package with side-by-side refrigerator and gas ranges



Spacious frameless kitchen cabinets with soft closing features



Quartz countertops with subway tile backsplash



Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout



Spa-inspired bathrooms with backlit mirrors



Full-size front-loading washers and gas dryers



Energy efficient lighting



Solar shades



Expansive walk-in closets with custom built wood shelving



TV wall mount capability in living room



Keyless door entry systems and USB charging ports



Select units feature: floor-to-ceiling windows, wine chillers, frameless glass showers, private balconies, laundry rooms and art niches featuring tech centers



Community Amenities



H-E-B Buffalo Heights and The Roastery



Bike storage room featuring fix-it center



Amazon Hub Apartment Locker



Inviting resident lounge featuring a demonstration kitchen with entertainment areas and SMART TVs



Executive conference/dining room



Resort style pool with tiered sun shelves, grilling area and private chaise loungers



On-site 24-hour fitness center featuring private yoga room and Wellbeats virtual classes



Courtyard featuring firepit, grilling areas, dining and green space with outdoor games



Outdoor covered TV lounge featuring conversational seating areas and 360-degree fire-pit



Controlled-access parking garage with reserved parking available and electric car charging stations



Pet-friendly community with dog spa



Furnished guest suite



Smoke-free community



Creative offices and retail



