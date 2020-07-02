3621 Wakeforest Street

Amenities

Updated townhome in the heart of Upper Kirby. Location is minutes from Greenway Plaza, Downtown, the Medical Center, Rice University and the Galleria plus walking distance to Levy Park and numerous restaurants and shopping. Great 3 bedroom, 3 bath floor plan with new interior paint throughout, new carpet, hardwood floors on the first level, newer windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer/refrigerator, patio, covered parking, community pool and 24 hour guarded entrance.