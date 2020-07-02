All apartments in Houston
3621 Wakeforest Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:42 AM

3621 Wakeforest Street

3621 Wakeforest Street · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Wakeforest Street, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Updated townhome in the heart of Upper Kirby. Location is minutes from Greenway Plaza, Downtown, the Medical Center, Rice University and the Galleria plus walking distance to Levy Park and numerous restaurants and shopping. Great 3 bedroom, 3 bath floor plan with new interior paint throughout, new carpet, hardwood floors on the first level, newer windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer/refrigerator, patio, covered parking, community pool and 24 hour guarded entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Wakeforest Street have any available units?
3621 Wakeforest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Wakeforest Street have?
Some of 3621 Wakeforest Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Wakeforest Street currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Wakeforest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Wakeforest Street pet-friendly?
No, 3621 Wakeforest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3621 Wakeforest Street offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Wakeforest Street offers parking.
Does 3621 Wakeforest Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 Wakeforest Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Wakeforest Street have a pool?
Yes, 3621 Wakeforest Street has a pool.
Does 3621 Wakeforest Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3621 Wakeforest Street has accessible units.
Does 3621 Wakeforest Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 Wakeforest Street has units with dishwashers.

