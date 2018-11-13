All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 17 2019 at 1:03 AM

3514 Shadowmeadows Drive

3514 Shadowmeadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3514 Shadowmeadows Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
MOVE-IN READY! Prime location 2 minutes from Westpark Tollway and Dairy Ashford. Beautiful neighborhood lined with mature trees. Subdivision is surrounded with restaurants, entertainment venues, shopping and more. Kitchen features newly installed granite counter tops, cook top, sink and faucet. Brand new washer and dryer included. Updated light fixtures and faucets throughout the home. Recent laminate floors. Meticulously maintained home. Room dimensions are approximate, please verify. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive have any available units?
3514 Shadowmeadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive have?
Some of 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Shadowmeadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive offers parking.
Does 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive have a pool?
No, 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3514 Shadowmeadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

