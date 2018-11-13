3514 Shadowmeadows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN READY! Prime location 2 minutes from Westpark Tollway and Dairy Ashford. Beautiful neighborhood lined with mature trees. Subdivision is surrounded with restaurants, entertainment venues, shopping and more. Kitchen features newly installed granite counter tops, cook top, sink and faucet. Brand new washer and dryer included. Updated light fixtures and faucets throughout the home. Recent laminate floors. Meticulously maintained home. Room dimensions are approximate, please verify. Schedule your showing today!