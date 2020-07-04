All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 344 Hoffman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
344 Hoffman Street
Last updated April 27 2019 at 4:47 PM

344 Hoffman Street

344 Hoffman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

344 Hoffman Street, Houston, TX 77020
Denver Harbor - Port Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath located in Denver Harbor features tile floors, Recessed lighting, ceiling fans, digital thermostat, high end stainless steel appliances. Custom cabinets with extra wide storage shelves and drawers. Plenty storage through out the home. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED. Large 2 car garage. Many more upgrades. Wrought iron fencing, Huge driveway that extends all the way behind the home. Home is occupied until the end of March. Will be available for move-in first week in April *Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Hoffman Street have any available units?
344 Hoffman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 Hoffman Street have?
Some of 344 Hoffman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Hoffman Street currently offering any rent specials?
344 Hoffman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Hoffman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Hoffman Street is pet friendly.
Does 344 Hoffman Street offer parking?
Yes, 344 Hoffman Street offers parking.
Does 344 Hoffman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 Hoffman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Hoffman Street have a pool?
No, 344 Hoffman Street does not have a pool.
Does 344 Hoffman Street have accessible units?
No, 344 Hoffman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Hoffman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Hoffman Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Stonewood
701 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
PEARL MARKETPLACE AT MIDTOWN
3120 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Olympus Katy Ranch
24929 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
Tuscany Oaks Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091
City Terrace Apartments
1015 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston