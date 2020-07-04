344 Hoffman Street

Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath located in Denver Harbor features tile floors, Recessed lighting, ceiling fans, digital thermostat, high end stainless steel appliances. Custom cabinets with extra wide storage shelves and drawers. Plenty storage through out the home. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED. Large 2 car garage. Many more upgrades. Wrought iron fencing, Huge driveway that extends all the way behind the home. Home is occupied until the end of March. Will be available for move-in first week in April *Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.