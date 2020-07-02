All apartments in Houston
3416 Northwood Street

3416 Northwood Street
Location

3416 Northwood Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous townhouse in the heart of the Woodland Heights! Zoned to Travis Elementary, this townhouse is settled in the midst of quiet, tree-lined streets and surrounded by beautiful historic homes. Great opportunity to live in this highly desired area of the Heights at a great price. The open floor plan features plenty of natural light, soaring ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an added study/office nook, and an outdoor retreat off the master suite. Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Northwood Street have any available units?
3416 Northwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 Northwood Street have?
Some of 3416 Northwood Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Northwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Northwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Northwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 3416 Northwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3416 Northwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 3416 Northwood Street offers parking.
Does 3416 Northwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 Northwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Northwood Street have a pool?
No, 3416 Northwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 3416 Northwood Street have accessible units?
No, 3416 Northwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Northwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 Northwood Street has units with dishwashers.

