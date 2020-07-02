3416 Northwood Street

Amenities
Gorgeous townhouse in the heart of the Woodland Heights! Zoned to Travis Elementary, this townhouse is settled in the midst of quiet, tree-lined streets and surrounded by beautiful historic homes. Great opportunity to live in this highly desired area of the Heights at a great price. The open floor plan features plenty of natural light, soaring ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an added study/office nook, and an outdoor retreat off the master suite. Come see for yourself!