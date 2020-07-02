All apartments in Houston
3406 Honsinger Street
3406 Honsinger Street

3406 Honsinger Street · No Longer Available
Location

3406 Honsinger Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This modern, custom 3-story townhome located in the Houston Heights is truly luxurious! Custom olive wood floors, ceiling fans and tray ceilings throughout. Open floor plan allows for clear sightlines between living room, wet bar, dining room and gourmet kitchen. The fireplace provides warm ambiance to living room. Wet bar is sleek and perfect for gatherings with granite countertops, ample storage for drinking glasses and bottles and a small deep sink. Gourmet kitchen is a dream with large granite island and countertops. Kitchen also has custom upper and lower kitchen cabinets and a double farm sink. Master bedroom is spacious, and can easily accommodate a sitting area. Master bathroom is the perfect sanctuary with Italian-inspired spa panel in the glass-enclosed walk-in shower. All bedrooms are large with ceiling fans. Home has a insulated doors, sprinkler system, zoned 16 seer HVAC and is foam insulated. If you want modern elegance and custom ugrades, you have to see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Honsinger Street have any available units?
3406 Honsinger Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 Honsinger Street have?
Some of 3406 Honsinger Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 Honsinger Street currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Honsinger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Honsinger Street pet-friendly?
No, 3406 Honsinger Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3406 Honsinger Street offer parking?
Yes, 3406 Honsinger Street offers parking.
Does 3406 Honsinger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Honsinger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Honsinger Street have a pool?
No, 3406 Honsinger Street does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Honsinger Street have accessible units?
No, 3406 Honsinger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Honsinger Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 Honsinger Street has units with dishwashers.

