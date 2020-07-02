3406 Honsinger Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This modern, custom 3-story townhome located in the Houston Heights is truly luxurious! Custom olive wood floors, ceiling fans and tray ceilings throughout. Open floor plan allows for clear sightlines between living room, wet bar, dining room and gourmet kitchen. The fireplace provides warm ambiance to living room. Wet bar is sleek and perfect for gatherings with granite countertops, ample storage for drinking glasses and bottles and a small deep sink. Gourmet kitchen is a dream with large granite island and countertops. Kitchen also has custom upper and lower kitchen cabinets and a double farm sink. Master bedroom is spacious, and can easily accommodate a sitting area. Master bathroom is the perfect sanctuary with Italian-inspired spa panel in the glass-enclosed walk-in shower. All bedrooms are large with ceiling fans. Home has a insulated doors, sprinkler system, zoned 16 seer HVAC and is foam insulated. If you want modern elegance and custom ugrades, you have to see this home!