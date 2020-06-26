3357 Ozark Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, remodeled 3-4 bedroom home with 2.5 baths in Riverside Terrace. Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, with new updates such plumbing, electrical, recessed lighting, light fixtures, new windows, and new hot water heater. The open natural lighting downstairs floor plan includes formals, a den area, downstairs bedroom, kitchen, and a full bath. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs, one with a spacious master bath and the second bedroom has a half bath. The kitchen features quartz counter-tops with a coordinating back-splash with a stainless range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The property is located near the University area, Downtown, and the Medical Center. Students are welcome.