All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3357 Ozark Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3357 Ozark Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:50 PM

3357 Ozark Street

3357 Ozark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3357 Ozark Street, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely, remodeled 3-4 bedroom home with 2.5 baths in Riverside Terrace. Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, with new updates such plumbing, electrical, recessed lighting, light fixtures, new windows, and new hot water heater. The open natural lighting downstairs floor plan includes formals, a den area, downstairs bedroom, kitchen, and a full bath. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs, one with a spacious master bath and the second bedroom has a half bath. The kitchen features quartz counter-tops with a coordinating back-splash with a stainless range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The property is located near the University area, Downtown, and the Medical Center. Students are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3357 Ozark Street have any available units?
3357 Ozark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3357 Ozark Street have?
Some of 3357 Ozark Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3357 Ozark Street currently offering any rent specials?
3357 Ozark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3357 Ozark Street pet-friendly?
No, 3357 Ozark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3357 Ozark Street offer parking?
Yes, 3357 Ozark Street offers parking.
Does 3357 Ozark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3357 Ozark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3357 Ozark Street have a pool?
No, 3357 Ozark Street does not have a pool.
Does 3357 Ozark Street have accessible units?
No, 3357 Ozark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3357 Ozark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3357 Ozark Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Sommerall Station
6777 Sommerall Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Briarwood
2520 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
The Waverly
2301 Hayes Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Ascent at CityCentre
801 Town and Country Ln
Houston, TX 77024
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Memorial
600 Nottingham Oaks Trl
Houston, TX 77079
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77099

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston