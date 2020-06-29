3312 Bagby St

Amenities

Beautifully maintained condo located in the highly sought after Post Oak Condo Community, fully furnished with designer furniture and finishes. Lots of natural light, spacious living area, wood floors,granite counters, with tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with sitting area and ample counter space in the bathroom with double sinks. On site security nights, weekends and holidays Conveniently located from Downtown Houston, Memorial Park, and Uptown Houston. Reserved Covered Parking.