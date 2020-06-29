All apartments in Houston
3312 Bagby St

3312 Bagby Street · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully maintained condo located in the highly sought after Post Oak Condo Community, fully furnished with designer furniture and finishes. Lots of natural light, spacious living area, wood floors,granite counters, with tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with sitting area and ample counter space in the bathroom with double sinks. On site security nights, weekends and holidays Conveniently located from Downtown Houston, Memorial Park, and Uptown Houston. Reserved Covered Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Bagby St have any available units?
3312 Bagby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 Bagby St have?
Some of 3312 Bagby St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Bagby St currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Bagby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Bagby St pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Bagby St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3312 Bagby St offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Bagby St offers parking.
Does 3312 Bagby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Bagby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Bagby St have a pool?
No, 3312 Bagby St does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Bagby St have accessible units?
No, 3312 Bagby St does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Bagby St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 Bagby St does not have units with dishwashers.

