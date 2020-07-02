All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3311 Yupon St Unit 604.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3311 Yupon St Unit 604
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

3311 Yupon St Unit 604

3311 Yupon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3311 Yupon Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cable included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
3311 Yupon St Unit 604 - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Rent Furnished: $2375
Rent Not Furnished: $2275
Security Deposit: $2175
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,434
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Microwave, Separate Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.

Extras: Come check out this gorgeous unit and make it your next home! This top floor property perfectly located in Montrose subdivision will delight you. There is a nice, spacious living area with a very high ceiling, floor to ceiling windows that allow plenty of sunlight in and a cute fireplace. Its open kitchen has plenty of cabinets and stylish granite countertops space. It also comes with stainless steel stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave! 2 spacious beds featuring comfy carpet floors. The master bedroom has a lovely balcony open to the living area. Roomy baths, master bath has a tub, separate shower, and a large walk-in closet. 2 assigned parking spots in secured garage. Water, Gas, and Cable included in rent! Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW! One year leases welcome! $2300 for NOT FURNISHED leased.

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5336368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 have any available units?
3311 Yupon St Unit 604 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 have?
Some of 3311 Yupon St Unit 604's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Yupon St Unit 604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 offers parking.
Does 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 have a pool?
No, 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 have accessible units?
No, 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 Yupon St Unit 604 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Star
1111 Rusk St
Houston, TX 77002
Montebello Gardens
6401 Winsome Lane
Houston, TX 77057
3702 Flora
3702 Flora
Houston, TX 77006
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Tanglewood at Voss
7510 Burgoyne Rd
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston