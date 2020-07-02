Amenities
3311 Yupon St Unit 604 - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Rent Furnished: $2375
Rent Not Furnished: $2275
Security Deposit: $2175
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,434
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Microwave, Separate Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.
Extras: Come check out this gorgeous unit and make it your next home! This top floor property perfectly located in Montrose subdivision will delight you. There is a nice, spacious living area with a very high ceiling, floor to ceiling windows that allow plenty of sunlight in and a cute fireplace. Its open kitchen has plenty of cabinets and stylish granite countertops space. It also comes with stainless steel stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave! 2 spacious beds featuring comfy carpet floors. The master bedroom has a lovely balcony open to the living area. Roomy baths, master bath has a tub, separate shower, and a large walk-in closet. 2 assigned parking spots in secured garage. Water, Gas, and Cable included in rent! Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW! One year leases welcome! $2300 for NOT FURNISHED leased.
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
No Pets Allowed
