Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher cable included garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities cable included carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge parking garage online portal

3311 Yupon St Unit 604 - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Rent Furnished: $2375

Rent Not Furnished: $2275

Security Deposit: $2175

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1,434

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Microwave, Separate Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.



Extras: Come check out this gorgeous unit and make it your next home! This top floor property perfectly located in Montrose subdivision will delight you. There is a nice, spacious living area with a very high ceiling, floor to ceiling windows that allow plenty of sunlight in and a cute fireplace. Its open kitchen has plenty of cabinets and stylish granite countertops space. It also comes with stainless steel stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave! 2 spacious beds featuring comfy carpet floors. The master bedroom has a lovely balcony open to the living area. Roomy baths, master bath has a tub, separate shower, and a large walk-in closet. 2 assigned parking spots in secured garage. Water, Gas, and Cable included in rent! Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW! One year leases welcome! $2300 for NOT FURNISHED leased.



No Pets Allowed



