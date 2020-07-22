All apartments in Houston
Gramercy Park
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:04 AM

Gramercy Park

Open Now until 6pm
3225 Woodland Park Dr · (832) 981-1552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
MEMORIAL DAY MADNESS! 1 Bedrooms starting as low as $850! (Terms and conditions apply.)
Location

3225 Woodland Park Dr, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-463 · Avail. now

$1,034

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 12-1233 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,034

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 7-741 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,034

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-1213 · Avail. now

$1,344

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 12-1222 · Avail. now

$1,344

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 4-473 · Avail. now

$1,344

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gramercy Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
media room
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
conference room
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Living well has never been easier than at Gramercy Park, an exclusive luxury apartment community in Houston's desirable Westchase District. For a surprising affordable price, you'll find lavish floor plans and unique recreational amenities. The residences feature high ceilings, large bedrooms, walk-in closets, decorator colors, utility rooms with washers and dryers, spacious kitchens and expansive patios. * At Gramercy Park's beautiful clubhouse, the everyday pleasures are multiplied: for work or study, there's a business center with a conference room, computers, printers, fax and copy machine. For staying fit, the exercise facilities include an expansive fitness center and a lap swimming pool. For convenient entertainment, the entire family will enjoy the automated theater/media center, library and gourmet kitchen. * Live Life Made Simple at Gramercy Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 flat fee
fee: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Combined weight limit 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gramercy Park have any available units?
Gramercy Park has 45 units available starting at $1,034 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Gramercy Park have?
Some of Gramercy Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gramercy Park currently offering any rent specials?
Gramercy Park is offering the following rent specials: MEMORIAL DAY MADNESS! 1 Bedrooms starting as low as $850! (Terms and conditions apply.)
Is Gramercy Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Gramercy Park is pet friendly.
Does Gramercy Park offer parking?
Yes, Gramercy Park offers parking.
Does Gramercy Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gramercy Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gramercy Park have a pool?
Yes, Gramercy Park has a pool.
Does Gramercy Park have accessible units?
No, Gramercy Park does not have accessible units.
Does Gramercy Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gramercy Park has units with dishwashers.
