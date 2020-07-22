Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage media room 24hr maintenance carport cc payments conference room internet access internet cafe online portal

Living well has never been easier than at Gramercy Park, an exclusive luxury apartment community in Houston's desirable Westchase District. For a surprising affordable price, you'll find lavish floor plans and unique recreational amenities. The residences feature high ceilings, large bedrooms, walk-in closets, decorator colors, utility rooms with washers and dryers, spacious kitchens and expansive patios. * At Gramercy Park's beautiful clubhouse, the everyday pleasures are multiplied: for work or study, there's a business center with a conference room, computers, printers, fax and copy machine. For staying fit, the exercise facilities include an expansive fitness center and a lap swimming pool. For convenient entertainment, the entire family will enjoy the automated theater/media center, library and gourmet kitchen. * Live Life Made Simple at Gramercy Park.