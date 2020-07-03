All apartments in Houston
325 Grove Street

325 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

325 Grove Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home in a great location. Easy access to I-10, Hwy 59, I-45, downtown,Minute Maid Park,Toyota Center,Buffalo Bayou, jogging trail,BBVA Dynamo stadium, museums, and a lot more. Private gated community with pavestone drive.Home is packed with custom features: Oak hardwood floors,surround sound wire in den and master bedroom, dream kitchen with SS appl, granite counters & wine fridge. Low maintenance backyard. Refrigerator, washer& dryer incl. Ample street parking for guests. Rear patio furniture and grill will stay to help entertain your guests!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Grove Street have any available units?
325 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Grove Street have?
Some of 325 Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 325 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 325 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 325 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 325 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 Grove Street have accessible units?
Yes, 325 Grove Street has accessible units.
Does 325 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Grove Street has units with dishwashers.

