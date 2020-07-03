325 Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home in a great location. Easy access to I-10, Hwy 59, I-45, downtown,Minute Maid Park,Toyota Center,Buffalo Bayou, jogging trail,BBVA Dynamo stadium, museums, and a lot more. Private gated community with pavestone drive.Home is packed with custom features: Oak hardwood floors,surround sound wire in den and master bedroom, dream kitchen with SS appl, granite counters & wine fridge. Low maintenance backyard. Refrigerator, washer& dryer incl. Ample street parking for guests. Rear patio furniture and grill will stay to help entertain your guests!