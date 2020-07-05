324 Connecticut Street

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/949796?source=marketing



***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***



Price: $1250



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security Deposit: $1050

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1140

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Garbage Disposal Dishwasher Stove/Range



Extras: WELCOME HOME! Be the fist to call this recently built 3 bed 2 bath property home! This property offers a spacious living area. Open kitchen space with lots of counter and cabinet space. Great sized bedrooms. Mater bathroom with double vanity. Large driveway. Located close to dining, shopping centers and much more all priced to lease today!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.