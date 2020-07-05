All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 324 Connecticut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
324 Connecticut Street
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:20 PM

324 Connecticut Street

324 Connecticut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

324 Connecticut Street, Houston, TX 77029
Clinton Park Tri-Community

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/949796?source=marketing

***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***

Price: $1250

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Garbage Disposal Dishwasher Stove/Range

Extras: WELCOME HOME! Be the fist to call this recently built 3 bed 2 bath property home! This property offers a spacious living area. Open kitchen space with lots of counter and cabinet space. Great sized bedrooms. Mater bathroom with double vanity. Large driveway. Located close to dining, shopping centers and much more all priced to lease today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Connecticut Street have any available units?
324 Connecticut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Connecticut Street have?
Some of 324 Connecticut Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Connecticut Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 Connecticut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Connecticut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Connecticut Street is pet friendly.
Does 324 Connecticut Street offer parking?
No, 324 Connecticut Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 Connecticut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Connecticut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Connecticut Street have a pool?
No, 324 Connecticut Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 Connecticut Street have accessible units?
No, 324 Connecticut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Connecticut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Connecticut Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Eagles Landing
11700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77034
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Domain at City Centre
811 Town and Country Blvd.
Houston, TX 77024
1414 Texas Downtown
1414 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston