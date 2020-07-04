All apartments in Houston
3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive

3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This beautiful, spacious 3 story home is large, upscale, and conveniently located! Features include: central AC/heating systems, hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, solid oak cabinets, fully upgraded kitchen, stunning natural light, a 2-car garage, and fenced in backyard. There are two additional parking in the drive way.The first floor has a spacious study room, formal dining room, living room with a fireplace, breakfast room and upgraded kitchen with all appliances. The second floor has 4 bedrooms. The enormous master suite features dual vanity sinks, shower, and separate jacuzzi tub. The third floor room has a full bath room and sunroof and ideal as a game room for kids to have parties and sleepover.The house is a few minutes from Texas Medical Center, charming Rice University and the 610 freeway. It is in a charming, safe, gated community with easy access to all your shopping needs and is zone to excellent school district. You only pay electricity and gas.

(RLNE4692725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive have any available units?
3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive have?
Some of 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

