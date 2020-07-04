3234 North Pemberton Circle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautiful, spacious 3 story home is large, upscale, and conveniently located! Features include: central AC/heating systems, hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, solid oak cabinets, fully upgraded kitchen, stunning natural light, a 2-car garage, and fenced in backyard. There are two additional parking in the drive way.The first floor has a spacious study room, formal dining room, living room with a fireplace, breakfast room and upgraded kitchen with all appliances. The second floor has 4 bedrooms. The enormous master suite features dual vanity sinks, shower, and separate jacuzzi tub. The third floor room has a full bath room and sunroof and ideal as a game room for kids to have parties and sleepover.The house is a few minutes from Texas Medical Center, charming Rice University and the 610 freeway. It is in a charming, safe, gated community with easy access to all your shopping needs and is zone to excellent school district. You only pay electricity and gas.



(RLNE4692725)