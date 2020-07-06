3231 Park Garden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Applicant has been accepted. Super big floor plan w/5 bedrooms sits in private cul de sac location! Sides to greenbelt trails and just a short walk or bike ride to Creekwood Middle School. Gorgeous wood-look tile flooring extends thru the entire downstairs. Updated staircase with beautiful wood treads (no carpet on stairs). kitchen is open to the family room and features granite counter tops and a stainless steel GAS stove and refrigerator. Dining room plus a large study. Huge backyard and detached garage. Updated kitchen and baths. Don't let this one get away.