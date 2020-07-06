All apartments in Houston
3231 Park Garden Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:13 PM

3231 Park Garden Drive

3231 Park Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3231 Park Garden Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Applicant has been accepted. Super big floor plan w/5 bedrooms sits in private cul de sac location! Sides to greenbelt trails and just a short walk or bike ride to Creekwood Middle School. Gorgeous wood-look tile flooring extends thru the entire downstairs. Updated staircase with beautiful wood treads (no carpet on stairs). kitchen is open to the family room and features granite counter tops and a stainless steel GAS stove and refrigerator. Dining room plus a large study. Huge backyard and detached garage. Updated kitchen and baths. Don't let this one get away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 Park Garden Drive have any available units?
3231 Park Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3231 Park Garden Drive have?
Some of 3231 Park Garden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 Park Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3231 Park Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 Park Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3231 Park Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3231 Park Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3231 Park Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 3231 Park Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3231 Park Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 Park Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 3231 Park Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3231 Park Garden Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3231 Park Garden Drive has accessible units.
Does 3231 Park Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3231 Park Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.

