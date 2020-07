Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This contemporary community is just blocks away from the Navigation promenade that offers shopping and dining options. The thriving Houston warehouse district that this community resides in supports many local artists. The sleek finishes accent the open concept living area. The second floor also has a built in office space adjacent to the balcony.