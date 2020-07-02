All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4

3210 Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Deposit:$425.00

Community Amenities

Business Center
State-of-the-art fitness center
Gourmet teaching kitchen
Cyber cafe with coffee bar
New Orleans style courtyards with gazebo
Cocktail terrace
Social areas with barbecue grilles
Two pool with sundecks
Structured parking garage with gated entry
Assigned parking
Elevator access

Other Amenities

Built-in microwaves
double sink vanities*
Side-by-side refrigerators
Drop-in oven with cooktop range
Slab granite counter tops
Under cabinet lighting
Wood and stained cement floors
Full size washers and dryers
Triple crown molding
Computer niches with bookshelves*
Beautiful archways
Garden tubs and some separate shower stalls

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 have any available units?
3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 have?
Some of 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 offers parking.
Does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 have a pool?
Yes, 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 has a pool.
Does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 have accessible units?
No, 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Louisiana St Unit: B4 does not have units with dishwashers.

