3205 La Branch Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Recent built & well maintained modern/contemporary style 3 bed/3.5 bath home minutes away from downtown w/ option to be furnished. Guest bedroom on the first floor equipped with a full bathroom with access to the side patio. 2ndfloor w/ high ceiling great room area, SS appliances, granite countertops, open island kitchen & balcony with street view. Master bedroom and guest bedroom, w/ full bathroom, at the opposite side on the 3rd floor. Utility room located in house with washer & dryer included. Master bath has double sinks, tub & shower with 2 walk-ins closets. Extensive driveway provided up to 4 car parking plus a 2 car parking garage. Great location, minutes from medical center, sports Venues, east downtown, etc.Call today to schedule a showing!