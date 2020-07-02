All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:46 AM

3205 La Branch Street

3205 La Branch St · No Longer Available
Location

3205 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recent built & well maintained modern/contemporary style 3 bed/3.5 bath home minutes away from downtown w/ option to be furnished. Guest bedroom on the first floor equipped with a full bathroom with access to the side patio. 2ndfloor w/ high ceiling great room area, SS appliances, granite countertops, open island kitchen & balcony with street view. Master bedroom and guest bedroom, w/ full bathroom, at the opposite side on the 3rd floor. Utility room located in house with washer & dryer included. Master bath has double sinks, tub & shower with 2 walk-ins closets. Extensive driveway provided up to 4 car parking plus a 2 car parking garage. Great location, minutes from medical center, sports Venues, east downtown, etc.Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 La Branch Street have any available units?
3205 La Branch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 La Branch Street have?
Some of 3205 La Branch Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 La Branch Street currently offering any rent specials?
3205 La Branch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 La Branch Street pet-friendly?
No, 3205 La Branch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3205 La Branch Street offer parking?
Yes, 3205 La Branch Street offers parking.
Does 3205 La Branch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 La Branch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 La Branch Street have a pool?
No, 3205 La Branch Street does not have a pool.
Does 3205 La Branch Street have accessible units?
No, 3205 La Branch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 La Branch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 La Branch Street has units with dishwashers.

