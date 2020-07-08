3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard

Amenities

Newly Remodeled two Story Gorgeous Stucco Home on the golf course Ready for a new Occupant! Freshly painted, new wooden floors throughout. Kitchen fully remodeled and freshly painted. Private pool with outdoor kitchen area. Master Suite with his and hers walk in closets,Two bedrooms downstairs,Game Room upstairs with beautiful golf views,Butlers Pantry, Maids Quaters, an absolute home to see located on main BONNEBRIDGE WAY BLVD. In Luxurious Royal Oaks Country Club! Ready for Immediate move in.