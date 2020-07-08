All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard

3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Newly Remodeled two Story Gorgeous Stucco Home on the golf course Ready for a new Occupant! Freshly painted, new wooden floors throughout. Kitchen fully remodeled and freshly painted. Private pool with outdoor kitchen area. Master Suite with his and hers walk in closets,Two bedrooms downstairs,Game Room upstairs with beautiful golf views,Butlers Pantry, Maids Quaters, an absolute home to see located on main BONNEBRIDGE WAY BLVD. In Luxurious Royal Oaks Country Club! Ready for Immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard have any available units?
3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard have?
Some of 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3202 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

