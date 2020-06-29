318 Corydon Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly concierge online portal

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

318 Corydon - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1595

Security Deposit: $1395

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1692

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Stove



Extras: Welcome Home! Check out this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath, all brick, home in the Lakewood Heights subdivision. Your home features high ceilings and vinyl flooring throughout except in carpeted bedrooms. Spacious living room in combo with the dining area. The kitchen comes with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as a walk-in pantry and it's wide open to the living room. Great size bedrooms with nice sunlight illumination and closet space. Large, fenced backyard with covered patio, perfect for family gatherings. This home will go fast... APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913



(RLNE3755999)