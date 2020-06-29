All apartments in Houston
318 Corydon Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

318 Corydon Dr.

318 Corydon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

318 Corydon Drive, Houston, TX 77336
Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
318 Corydon - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1595
Security Deposit: $1395
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1692
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Stove

Extras: Welcome Home! Check out this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath, all brick, home in the Lakewood Heights subdivision. Your home features high ceilings and vinyl flooring throughout except in carpeted bedrooms. Spacious living room in combo with the dining area. The kitchen comes with plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as a walk-in pantry and it's wide open to the living room. Great size bedrooms with nice sunlight illumination and closet space. Large, fenced backyard with covered patio, perfect for family gatherings. This home will go fast... APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3755999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Corydon Dr. have any available units?
318 Corydon Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Corydon Dr. have?
Some of 318 Corydon Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Corydon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
318 Corydon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Corydon Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Corydon Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 318 Corydon Dr. offer parking?
No, 318 Corydon Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 318 Corydon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Corydon Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Corydon Dr. have a pool?
No, 318 Corydon Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 318 Corydon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 318 Corydon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Corydon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Corydon Dr. has units with dishwashers.

