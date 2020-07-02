3155 Post Oak Park Drive

Amenities

Post Oak Park Drive, Houston, TX 77027 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. No pets allowed. Lakeside Living in the Heart of Uptown - Now Leasing! Imagine Your Own Lakeside Retreat in Uptown Convenient to Fine Dining, Nightlife & High End Retail Choose from Luxurious Studio, One & Two Bedrooms Custom Kitchen Designs, Full Size Washer and Dryer Baths with Separate Walk-in Showers and Relaxing Tub Ultra Chic Pool with Tanning Ledge and Beach Front Entertain at Lakefront Chef-Inspired Grilling Kitchen Brush up on Your Swing at the Virtual Golf Center Cyber Lounge, 2 Story Fitness Facility & Poker Lounge Reserve Your Sophisticated Urban Retreat Today! [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513043 ]