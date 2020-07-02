All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:14 AM

3155 Post Oak Park Drive

3155 Post Oak Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3155 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Post Oak Park Drive, Houston, TX 77027 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. No pets allowed. Lakeside Living in the Heart of Uptown - Now Leasing! Imagine Your Own Lakeside Retreat in Uptown Convenient to Fine Dining, Nightlife & High End Retail Choose from Luxurious Studio, One & Two Bedrooms Custom Kitchen Designs, Full Size Washer and Dryer Baths with Separate Walk-in Showers and Relaxing Tub Ultra Chic Pool with Tanning Ledge and Beach Front Entertain at Lakefront Chef-Inspired Grilling Kitchen Brush up on Your Swing at the Virtual Golf Center Cyber Lounge, 2 Story Fitness Facility & Poker Lounge Reserve Your Sophisticated Urban Retreat Today! [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513043 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Post Oak Park Drive have any available units?
3155 Post Oak Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3155 Post Oak Park Drive have?
Some of 3155 Post Oak Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 Post Oak Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Post Oak Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Post Oak Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3155 Post Oak Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3155 Post Oak Park Drive offer parking?
No, 3155 Post Oak Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3155 Post Oak Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3155 Post Oak Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Post Oak Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3155 Post Oak Park Drive has a pool.
Does 3155 Post Oak Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3155 Post Oak Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Post Oak Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3155 Post Oak Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

