3125 Clearview Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher game room bbq/grill range oven

CONTACT ME TODAY TO FIND OUT HOW TO LIVE RENT FREE IN DECEMBER!!! This wonderfully up-kept Town-home is perfect for roommates. It is just minutes from the med-center and minutes from downtown. In a secluded complex away from the hustle and bustle of the city. With a well appointed back yard it makes it perfect for outdoor grilling. Two bedrooms up and a large room on the first floor that makes a perfect game room or office. Come by and check it out today