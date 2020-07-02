3125 Clearview Circle, Houston, TX 77054 South Main
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
game room
bbq/grill
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
CONTACT ME TODAY TO FIND OUT HOW TO LIVE RENT FREE IN DECEMBER!!! This wonderfully up-kept Town-home is perfect for roommates. It is just minutes from the med-center and minutes from downtown. In a secluded complex away from the hustle and bustle of the city. With a well appointed back yard it makes it perfect for outdoor grilling. Two bedrooms up and a large room on the first floor that makes a perfect game room or office. Come by and check it out today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3125 Clearview Circle have any available units?
3125 Clearview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 Clearview Circle have?
Some of 3125 Clearview Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 Clearview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Clearview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.