3119 Rosemary Park Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

Beautiful golf course home with incredible lake view !!! Large courtyard entry with wood burning fireplace,both formals,library,wine grotto,granite island kitchen, media room,raised game room with balcony,computer niche up,craft hobby room. Private master suite with spa-like master bath and fireplace,cocktail pool with natural rock waterfall,neutral colors,window treatments thru out. Two staircases,single car garage converted to quarters 2nd bedroom down. Practice your golf swing at the Bay Oaks Country Club, located less than 3 miles away! Delve into popular shopping, dining, and entertainment.