3119 Rosemary Park Lane
3119 Rosemary Park Lane

3119 Rosemary Park Lane
Location

3119 Rosemary Park Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful golf course home with incredible lake view !!! Large courtyard entry with wood burning fireplace,both formals,library,wine grotto,granite island kitchen, media room,raised game room with balcony,computer niche up,craft hobby room. Private master suite with spa-like master bath and fireplace,cocktail pool with natural rock waterfall,neutral colors,window treatments thru out. Two staircases,single car garage converted to quarters 2nd bedroom down. Practice your golf swing at the Bay Oaks Country Club, located less than 3 miles away! Delve into popular shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Rosemary Park Lane have any available units?
3119 Rosemary Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3119 Rosemary Park Lane have?
Some of 3119 Rosemary Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 Rosemary Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Rosemary Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Rosemary Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3119 Rosemary Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3119 Rosemary Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Rosemary Park Lane offers parking.
Does 3119 Rosemary Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Rosemary Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Rosemary Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3119 Rosemary Park Lane has a pool.
Does 3119 Rosemary Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3119 Rosemary Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Rosemary Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 Rosemary Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

