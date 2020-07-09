All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3119 Glade Springs Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3119 Glade Springs Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3119 Glade Springs Dr

3119 Glade Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3119 Glade Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This gorgeous single-family house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in Kingwood, with 1712sq. of living space and equipped with a kitchen that includes a gas range oven and a dishwasher, the unit also includes air-conditioner, a beautiful fireplace ideal for memorable family nights, a gas heating system, and an attached garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5755658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Glade Springs Dr have any available units?
3119 Glade Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3119 Glade Springs Dr have?
Some of 3119 Glade Springs Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 Glade Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Glade Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Glade Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3119 Glade Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3119 Glade Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Glade Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 3119 Glade Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Glade Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Glade Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 3119 Glade Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Glade Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 3119 Glade Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Glade Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 Glade Springs Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Essex House
3919 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
District at Greenbriar
4100 Greenbriar Drive
Houston, TX 77098
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr
Houston, TX 77049
Montebello Gardens
6401 Winsome Lane
Houston, TX 77057
2403 Southmore
2403 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004
2412 Southmore
2412 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004
Richton
2322 Richton Street
Houston, TX 77098
Paramount
1800 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston