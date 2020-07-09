3119 Glade Springs Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This gorgeous single-family house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in Kingwood, with 1712sq. of living space and equipped with a kitchen that includes a gas range oven and a dishwasher, the unit also includes air-conditioner, a beautiful fireplace ideal for memorable family nights, a gas heating system, and an attached garage.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



