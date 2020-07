Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful one story home with a gorgeous granite kitchen with tile backsplash. BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. Original hardwood floors. This home has a great floorplan and an enormous backyard that is fully fenced with a patio for your outdoor enjoyment. Its in the Popular Spring Branch School District. A close-in location, and easy access to I-10, 290 & the Beltway.