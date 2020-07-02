All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3100 Walnut Bend Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3100 Walnut Bend Lane
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:50 PM

3100 Walnut Bend Lane

3100 Walnut Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3100 Walnut Bend Lane, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $825
Security Deposit: $625
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 873
Bedroom: 1
Baths: 1
Heating: Electric
Cooling: Electric
Appliances: Stove Dishwasher Refrigerator Washer & Dryer

Extras: Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath unit move in ready and priced to lease fast. Living room with fireplace for cozy nights. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Great size bedroom. Tile throughout home except bedroom. Pool in complex. Location location location Easy Access to Beltway 8, Westpark Tollway, I-10, & Highway 6. Don't wait, Set your appointment today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Walnut Bend Lane have any available units?
3100 Walnut Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Walnut Bend Lane have?
Some of 3100 Walnut Bend Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Walnut Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Walnut Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Walnut Bend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Walnut Bend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Walnut Bend Lane offer parking?
No, 3100 Walnut Bend Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Walnut Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Walnut Bend Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Walnut Bend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Walnut Bend Lane has a pool.
Does 3100 Walnut Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 3100 Walnut Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Walnut Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Walnut Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates at Avenstar Apartments
10950 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St
Houston, TX 77002
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Ascent at CityCentre
801 Town and Country Ln
Houston, TX 77024
Tuscany Gate Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Allusion
3810 Law St
Houston, TX 77005
Arrive River Oaks
2800 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
Bayberry
721 Janisch Rd
Houston, TX 77018

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston