307 McGowen

Apartment Amenities



Stained Concrete Floors: Entry/Dining/Living/Kitchen/Study



Wood Floors: Entry/Dining/Living/Kitchen/Study



10+- Foot Ceilings



2" Faux Wood Blinds



Computer Niche with Built-In Granite Desktop



Hall/Entry Closet



Private Terrace



Downtown Views



Slab Granite Countertops with Porcelain Tile Backsplash



GE® Stainless Steel Appliance Package



Undermount, Double Compartment Stainless Steel Sinks



Full-Size Microwave/Vent Hood Combination



Hardwood Cabinets with 42" Uppers



Breakfast Bar with Upgraded Pendant Lighting



Full-Size Pantry



Disposal



Dishwasher



Vegetable Sprayer



Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice Maker



Custom Framed Vanity Mirrors



Oversized Garden Style Tub



Double Sinks in Master Bath



Walk-In Shower with Bench



Brushed Nickel Hardware



Hardwood Cabinets



Linen Closets



Carpeted Bedrooms and Closets



Ceiling Fan with Light in Bedrooms



Built-In Bookshelves



Walk-In Closets with Shelving



His & Her Walk-In Closets



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Two Saltwater Swimming Pools



Poolside Cabanas with Misters



Tanning Ledges



Lounge Seating with Fire Pit Table



BBQ Gas Grill Stations



iPod® Docking Stations



Dedicated Lobby Entrance



Wi-Fi Throughout



Thermador® Chef's Kitchen with Entertaining Island



Internet Café with Business Work Center



Complimentary Coffee Stations



Two State-of-the-Art Fitness Centers



Life Fitness Platinum Series Equipment



Bench Training with Free Weights



Resistance Training



Circuit Training



Courtyard Ideal for Entertaining



Putting Green



Ping Pong Table



Lounge Seating with Fire Pit Table



Gaming Lounge



Media/Movie Lounge



Panoramic Views of Downtown



Access-Controlled Environment with Cameras



Parking Garage with Sky Walk Access to Buildings



Guest Parking and Legal Street Parking Available



Loading Dock



Manicured Landscaping Throughout



Bark Park



Dry Cleaning Service



