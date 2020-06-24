All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:08 PM

307 McGowen

307 Mcgowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 Mcgowen Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
lobby
Having trouble finding a new apartment?

Apartment Amenities

  Stained Concrete Floors: Entry/Dining/Living/Kitchen/Study

Wood Floors: Entry/Dining/Living/Kitchen/Study 

10+- Foot Ceilings 

2" Faux Wood Blinds

Computer Niche with Built-In Granite Desktop 

Hall/Entry Closet 

Private Terrace 

Downtown Views 

Slab Granite Countertops with Porcelain Tile Backsplash

GE® Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Undermount, Double Compartment Stainless Steel Sinks

Full-Size Microwave/Vent Hood Combination

Hardwood Cabinets with 42" Uppers

Breakfast Bar with Upgraded Pendant Lighting

Full-Size Pantry

Disposal

Dishwasher

Vegetable Sprayer

Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Custom Framed Vanity Mirrors

Oversized Garden Style Tub

Double Sinks in Master Bath

Walk-In Shower with Bench

Brushed Nickel Hardware

Hardwood Cabinets

Linen Closets

Carpeted Bedrooms and Closets

Ceiling Fan with Light in Bedrooms

Built-In Bookshelves 

Walk-In Closets with Shelving

His & Her Walk-In Closets 

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Two Saltwater Swimming Pools

Poolside Cabanas with Misters

Tanning Ledges

Lounge Seating with Fire Pit Table

BBQ Gas Grill Stations

iPod® Docking Stations

Dedicated Lobby Entrance

Wi-Fi Throughout

Thermador® Chef's Kitchen with Entertaining Island

Internet Café with Business Work Center

Complimentary Coffee Stations

Two State-of-the-Art Fitness Centers

Life Fitness Platinum Series Equipment

Bench Training with Free Weights

Resistance Training

Circuit Training

Courtyard Ideal for Entertaining

Putting Green

Ping Pong Table

Lounge Seating with Fire Pit Table

Gaming Lounge

Media/Movie Lounge

Panoramic Views of Downtown

Access-Controlled Environment with Cameras

Parking Garage with Sky Walk Access to Buildings

Guest Parking and Legal Street Parking Available

Loading Dock

Manicured Landscaping Throughout

Bark Park

Dry Cleaning Service

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 McGowen have any available units?
307 McGowen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 McGowen have?
Some of 307 McGowen's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 McGowen currently offering any rent specials?
307 McGowen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 McGowen pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 McGowen is pet friendly.
Does 307 McGowen offer parking?
Yes, 307 McGowen offers parking.
Does 307 McGowen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 McGowen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 McGowen have a pool?
Yes, 307 McGowen has a pool.
Does 307 McGowen have accessible units?
Yes, 307 McGowen has accessible units.
Does 307 McGowen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 McGowen has units with dishwashers.

