307 Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Great freestanding home in gated community! Luxurious interior with high ceilings, extensive crown molding & upgraded trim, hardwood floors in all living areas, granite counters in baths and kitchen, SS appliances (Fridge included)! Spacious master on 2nd level large closet & relaxing bath, 2 large bedrooms downstairs with huge garage. Move-in ready in rapidly growing area! You\'ll love the large back yard with huge deck, plus there is also a balcony off the kitchen with built-in gas line to hook up your grill. The interior was just repainted and looks like a new home!