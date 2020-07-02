305 Knox Street

Amenities

Experience the luxurious, convenient living of Rice Military in Riverwood On Knox. Located less than half a mile east of Memorial Park, this prime location offers residents easy access to Downtown Houston, Uptown, Greenway Plaza, River Oaks, Montrose, Washington Avenue, and much more. This 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property boasts tile flooring, an open floor plan, plantation shutters, and a family room on the second floor with hardwood flooring, custom millwork, and balcony access. Create culinary masterpieces in the gorgeous island kitchen, featuring granite countertops, tile backsplash, gas range, corner pantry, and breakfast bar. Find peace and quiet in the private master suite, featuring hardwood flooring, balcony access, a spacious walk-in closet, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. You dont want to miss this home call today!