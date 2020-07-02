All apartments in Houston
305 Knox Street
305 Knox Street

305 Knox Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 Knox Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Experience the luxurious, convenient living of Rice Military in Riverwood On Knox. Located less than half a mile east of Memorial Park, this prime location offers residents easy access to Downtown Houston, Uptown, Greenway Plaza, River Oaks, Montrose, Washington Avenue, and much more. This 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property boasts tile flooring, an open floor plan, plantation shutters, and a family room on the second floor with hardwood flooring, custom millwork, and balcony access. Create culinary masterpieces in the gorgeous island kitchen, featuring granite countertops, tile backsplash, gas range, corner pantry, and breakfast bar. Find peace and quiet in the private master suite, featuring hardwood flooring, balcony access, a spacious walk-in closet, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. You dont want to miss this home call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Knox Street have any available units?
305 Knox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Knox Street have?
Some of 305 Knox Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Knox Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 Knox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Knox Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 Knox Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 305 Knox Street offer parking?
Yes, 305 Knox Street offers parking.
Does 305 Knox Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Knox Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Knox Street have a pool?
Yes, 305 Knox Street has a pool.
Does 305 Knox Street have accessible units?
No, 305 Knox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Knox Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Knox Street has units with dishwashers.

