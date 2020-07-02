All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3015 Walnut Bend Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3015 Walnut Bend Lane
Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:34 PM

3015 Walnut Bend Lane

3015 Walnut Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3015 Walnut Bend Lane, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment condo located in the heart of Westchase. Split floor plan perfect for roommates/growing families; location perfect for active lifestyles. Nearby shopping, dinning, walking, hiking, and biking trails (in walking distance-Wholefoods, Target, Salata and much more). Easy access to Beltway 8, Westpark Tollroad, Southwest Freeway, & I-10 for faster commutes. The community is gated for added safety, has elevator access, covered and guest parking. Home includes a full sized washer and dryer and fridge! Low maintenance, allergy friendly flooring. Pets welcome! Ready for move-in today. Call today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 Walnut Bend Lane have any available units?
3015 Walnut Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 Walnut Bend Lane have?
Some of 3015 Walnut Bend Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Walnut Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Walnut Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Walnut Bend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3015 Walnut Bend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3015 Walnut Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3015 Walnut Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 3015 Walnut Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3015 Walnut Bend Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Walnut Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 3015 Walnut Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3015 Walnut Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 3015 Walnut Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Walnut Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 Walnut Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park on Memorial
14855 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77042
Willow Bend
13949 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77066
Mt. Vernon Lofts
4509 Mount Vernon Street
Houston, TX 77006
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Gables Post Oak
1875 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
AMLI City Vista
2221 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston