3015 Walnut Bend Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking elevator guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment condo located in the heart of Westchase. Split floor plan perfect for roommates/growing families; location perfect for active lifestyles. Nearby shopping, dinning, walking, hiking, and biking trails (in walking distance-Wholefoods, Target, Salata and much more). Easy access to Beltway 8, Westpark Tollroad, Southwest Freeway, & I-10 for faster commutes. The community is gated for added safety, has elevator access, covered and guest parking. Home includes a full sized washer and dryer and fridge! Low maintenance, allergy friendly flooring. Pets welcome! Ready for move-in today. Call today to schedule your tour!