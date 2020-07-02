3015 Walnut Bend Lane

Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment condo located in the heart of Westchase. Split floor plan perfect for roommates/growing families; location perfect for active lifestyles. Nearby shopping, dinning, walking, hiking, and biking trails (in walking distance-Wholefoods, Target, Salata and much more). Easy access to Beltway 8, Westpark Tollroad, Southwest Freeway, & I-10 for faster commutes. The community is gated for added safety, has elevator access, covered and guest parking. Home includes a full sized washer and dryer and fridge! Low maintenance, allergy friendly flooring. Pets welcome! Ready for move-in today. Call today to schedule your tour!