Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard

3011 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3011 Bonnebridge Way Boulevard, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
3D Video link and see this Gorgeous Stately Residence at premium location at walking distance to Club House. Features marble flooring, high ceilings and a fabulous open floor plan for today's lifestyle. Spacious Formal Dining and Living with an abundance of natural light, Gourmet Kitchen open to breakfast area and family room, with massive picture windows with great views of lush landscaping and beautiful garden. Fabulous pergola outdoor with extensive decking great when entertaining family and friends. Second floor offers Master Bedroom plus two ensuite bedrooms, sought after secondary en suite bedroom downstairs, plus a converted garage as a flex room or quarters, game room or extra bedroom. This home offers a crisp fresh feel throughout and a Second to none location close to school drop off at Club House!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard have any available units?
3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard have?
Some of 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

