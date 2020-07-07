3011 BONNEBRIDGE WAY Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse game room parking garage

3D Video link and see this Gorgeous Stately Residence at premium location at walking distance to Club House. Features marble flooring, high ceilings and a fabulous open floor plan for today's lifestyle. Spacious Formal Dining and Living with an abundance of natural light, Gourmet Kitchen open to breakfast area and family room, with massive picture windows with great views of lush landscaping and beautiful garden. Fabulous pergola outdoor with extensive decking great when entertaining family and friends. Second floor offers Master Bedroom plus two ensuite bedrooms, sought after secondary en suite bedroom downstairs, plus a converted garage as a flex room or quarters, game room or extra bedroom. This home offers a crisp fresh feel throughout and a Second to none location close to school drop off at Club House!